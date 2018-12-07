Energen Co. (EGN) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 208.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 109,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Energen were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Energen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Energen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Energen by 69.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Energen by 763.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 497,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,831,000 after purchasing an additional 439,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Alliance Securities downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

