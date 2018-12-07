Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) CFO Timothy W. Gorman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.64 per share, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 305,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,756. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

