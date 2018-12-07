Enova International Inc (ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Enova International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,429. Enova International has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $706.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. Enova International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.