Entergy Co. (ETR) Chairman Sells $3,672,986.19 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 42,477 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $3,672,986.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $88.25 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Entergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

