Enterprise Group (E) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a news impact score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of E opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.63.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

