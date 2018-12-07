Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,505 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $27,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 213.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 578.7% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 281,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 240,140 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,086,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 632,194 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,169. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 131.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

