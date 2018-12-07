Envestnet (ENV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE:ENV opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $283,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $731,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,662 shares of company stock worth $1,188,894 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

