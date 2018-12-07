Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.64 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,708 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of B&G Foods worth $36,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.82 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

