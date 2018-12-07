Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $44.75 Million Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.14% of LCI Industries worth $44,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $604.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

