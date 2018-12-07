Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $59.80 Million Stake in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $59,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,223,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 221,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

