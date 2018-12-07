EPR Properties (EPR) Director Peter C. Brown Sells 2,000 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $140,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 281,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,184. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after acquiring an additional 212,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/epr-properties-epr-director-peter-c-brown-sells-2000-shares.html.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.