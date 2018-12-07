Equifax (EFX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Equifax has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,647,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,824,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,475,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $845,490,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,117,000 after buying an additional 547,986 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

