Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

