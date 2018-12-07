Esure (ESUR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Esure (LON:ESUR) to a restricted rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESUR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Esure to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Esure to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Esure in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Esure in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Esure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Esure stock opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Esure has a 1-year low of GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.80 ($4.04).

Esure Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

