EthBet Reaches Market Cap of $40,419.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, EthBet has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. EthBet has a market cap of $40,419.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.02952927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00132815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.10032016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet launched on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,800 tokens. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

