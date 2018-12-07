ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2382 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.98.

