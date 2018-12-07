Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,025,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.41.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,029,396 shares of company stock worth $551,128,155 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

