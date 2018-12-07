Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 51,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/evercore-wealth-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-aptargroup-inc-atr.html.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.