Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,098 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

DVY opened at $96.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

