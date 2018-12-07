Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $141.56 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.14 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

