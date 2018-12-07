EVINE Live (EVLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVINE Live from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EVINE Live from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.38.

EVLV opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.12. EVINE Live has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVINE Live will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 68.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

