Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,204,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 235,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,159,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, insider Snehal Desai purchased 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $92,988.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 98,345 shares of company stock valued at $910,544.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

