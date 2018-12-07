Evotec (EVTCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.76. Evotec has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evotec will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evotec (EVTCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.