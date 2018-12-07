Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$8.62 and a 1-year high of C$10.48.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.16999998991379 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

