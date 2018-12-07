ExlService (EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.72 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 5961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Specifically, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $187,721.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,530,948.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,731 shares in the company, valued at $16,528,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,335 shares of company stock worth $3,530,942 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ExlService (EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/exlservice-exls-reaches-new-52-week-low-on-insider-selling.html.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.