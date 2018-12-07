Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,280 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $200,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

