FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 128.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $226.42. The company had a trading volume of 343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $183.89 and a one year high of $237.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

