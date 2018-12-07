Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a current ratio of 34.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 944,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $10,769,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.