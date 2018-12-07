Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.12

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a current ratio of 34.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 944,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $10,769,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

