Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of SFUN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Fang has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.96 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Fang had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fang will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fang by 140.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,763 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fang by 132.7% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,405,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,572 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Fang by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,687,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 697,674 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fang by 31.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 644,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fang by 187.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 639,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

