Fantasy Cash Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (FANS)

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Fantasy Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fantasy Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Fantasy Cash has a total market capitalization of $54,706.00 and $93.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantasy Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.03039294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00132236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00174590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.03 or 0.09513860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fantasy Cash Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,689,540 coins. The official website for Fantasy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn.

Fantasy Cash Coin Trading

Fantasy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.