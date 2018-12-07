FarmaTrust Tops One Day Volume of $181,918.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $1.49 million and $181,918.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.02902352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00138142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00186281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.29 or 0.09723362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

