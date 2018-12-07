Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $73,013. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 44.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

