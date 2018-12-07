Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Receives GBX 166.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.71 ($2.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Faroe Petroleum to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

LON FPM traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.60 ($1.99). 858,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,390. Faroe Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

