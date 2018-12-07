Fastenal (FAST) Shares Bought by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 14.7% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 2.73% of Fastenal worth $455,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Presidio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,218,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,452,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Longbow Research raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

FAST traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 11,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,219. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

