Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Alcatel Lucent (ALU) Share Price

News headlines about Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alcatel Lucent earned a daily sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alcatel Lucent’s score:

Shares of ALU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 9,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,458. Alcatel Lucent has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

About Alcatel Lucent

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups.

