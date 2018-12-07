FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FCB opened at $36.40 on Friday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

