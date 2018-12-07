FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,103 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

