Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,151,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,475,000 after acquiring an additional 787,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

NYSE:FRT opened at $135.55 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.04%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

