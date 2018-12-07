FedEx (FDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by strong e-commerce growth as well as a bouyant U.S. economy. In a bid to meet the surge in demand during the holiday season, the company announced the enhancement of its U.S. delivery by expanding its ground operations to six days per week throughout the year. The amended tax law is another positive for the company, on account of which the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019. However, similar to the past few quarters, the company's earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2019 might be hurt by high costs. Costs related to TNT Express integration and increased investments are also likely to weigh on the bottom line. Detailed results should be out on December 18. High debt levels and trade-war related fears are also hurting FedEx. In fact, shares of FedEx have shed 8.2% so far this year. “

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.85.

FedEx stock opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 1-year low of $207.90 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

