Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.10 million.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/ferrellgas-partners-fgp-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.