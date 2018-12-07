Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $73,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,765,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,880,000 after buying an additional 692,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,633,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,970,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,070,000 after buying an additional 204,880 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,016,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,883,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,792,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,332,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 19,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $3,553,553.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,941 shares of company stock worth $9,302,680 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $184.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

