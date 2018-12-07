Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $94,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,997 shares in the last quarter. Yale University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,421.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,174 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

