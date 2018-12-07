Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,084 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-holdings-cut-by-bridgewater-associates-lp.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.