Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 6,170 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $66,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

