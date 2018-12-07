Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00079320 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Filecoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.32 million worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin [Futures] has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.03103684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00135344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00171972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.34 or 0.09690589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Profile

Filecoin [Futures]’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin [Futures]

Filecoin [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

