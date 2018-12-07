Financial Analysis: China Teletech (CNCT) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get China Teletech alerts:

0.0% of INMARSAT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 8.76% 8.88% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

China Teletech has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China Teletech does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Teletech and INMARSAT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Teletech and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.40 billion 1.78 $181.70 million N/A N/A

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Teletech.

Summary

INMARSAT PLC/ADR beats China Teletech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About INMARSAT PLC/ADR

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 13 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.