Financial Contrast: Kinder Morgan (KMI) & Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Western Gas Equity Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $13.71 billion 2.65 $183.00 million $0.66 24.98 Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 2.94 $376.60 million $1.72 17.55

Western Gas Equity Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinder Morgan. Western Gas Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Kinder Morgan pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 138.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Western Gas Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kinder Morgan and Western Gas Equity Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 1 1 16 1 2.89 Western Gas Equity Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50

Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus price target of $21.01, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Western Gas Equity Partners has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Western Gas Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Gas Equity Partners is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Western Gas Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 0.78% 5.51% 2.45% Western Gas Equity Partners 18.66% 9.96% 4.35%

Summary

Western Gas Equity Partners beats Kinder Morgan on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coke, steel, and coal; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Washington; and Jet Fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. As of February 5, 2018, Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns or operates approximately 85,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

