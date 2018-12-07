Financial Contrast: Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) & Anglo American (NGLOY)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $28.65 billion 0.74 $3.17 billion $1.29 7.82

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Pacific Booker Minerals does not pay a dividend. Anglo American pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.23% -1.23% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Booker Minerals and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 0 6 1 3.14

Summary

Anglo American beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

