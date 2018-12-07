Financial Survey: Cognex (CGNX) & Hickok (HICKA)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cognex and Hickok, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 1 5 6 0 2.42 Hickok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognex currently has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Cognex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognex is more favorable than Hickok.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hickok does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognex and Hickok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $747.95 million 10.11 $177.17 million $1.45 30.29 Hickok $23.82 million 1.37 N/A N/A N/A

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Hickok.

Profitability

This table compares Cognex and Hickok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 18.52% 20.88% 17.82% Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53%

Volatility & Risk

Cognex has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Cognex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Hickok shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognex beats Hickok on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

